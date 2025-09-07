Dianthus Therapeutics To Host Conference Call And Webcast To Discuss Results From Phase 2 Magic Trial Of Claseprubart (DNTH103) In Generalized Myasthenia Gravis
About Dianthus Therapeutics
Dianthus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to designing and delivering novel, best-in-class monoclonal antibodies with improved selectivity and potency. Based in New York City and Waltham, Mass., Dianthus is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives who are leading the development of next-generation antibody complement therapeutics, aiming to deliver transformative medicines for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.
