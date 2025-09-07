CNC INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces That Centene Corporation Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit
Class Definition
This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Centene securities between December 12, 2024 and June 30, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/CNC.
Case Details
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Centene provided overwhelmingly positive public statements while concealing material adverse facts about its enrollment and morbidity rates; (2) the Company's internal analysis revealed that its 2025 Health Insurance Marketplace growth across 22 states-representing 72% of its marketplace membership-was significantly below expectations; (3) as a result, Centene was forced to withdraw its 2025 guidance, reducing its projected earnings to approximately $1.8 billion or an adjusted diluted EPS of $2.75; and (4) as a result of these disclosures, Centene's stock price declined dramatically, falling 40.4% from $56.65 per share on July 1, 2025, to $33.78 per share on July 2, 2025.
What's Next?
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Centene you have until September 8, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.
There is No Cost to You
We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.
Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.
