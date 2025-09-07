Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Green Day, Iggy Pop, Bruce Dickinson Lead The Town's September 7 Shows


2025-09-07 03:21:33
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo is once again the stage for one of Latin America's largest music festivals. This Sunday, September 7, the second edition of The Town reaches its long-awaited "Rock Day," headlined by Green Day, Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson, Iggy Pop, Capital Inicial, and Pitty.

Held at the Interlagos racetrack, the festival is expected to attract around 500,000 people over five days of concerts, running from September 6 to 14.

According to estimates from São Paulo Turismo (SPTuris), the event will inject nearly 2 billion reais (roughly $400 million) into the city's economy, bolstering its role as Brazil's cultural and entertainment capital.
Five Stages, 100,000 Fans Per Day
The Town sprawls across 360,000 square meters of the racetrack, creating a temporary city of sound.

Music runs from noon until 2 a.m. across five stages: Skyline, The One, São Paulo Square, Factory, and Quebrada - the latter dedicated to the sounds and culture of Brazil's urban peripheries.

On Rock Day, Capital Inicial opens the Skyline stage at 3:50 p.m., followed by Bruce Dickinson at 6:10 p.m., punk icons Bad Religion at 8:30 p.m., and Green Day as the night's main act at 11:15 p.m.

Over at The One stage, fans will hear Brazilian punk veteran Supla & Inocentes, CPM 22, Pitty, and finally Iggy Pop, scheduled for 9:55 p.m.

Jazz star Kamasi Washington brings international spectrum to the São Paulo Square stage with a set at 10:05 p.m.
A City Adapts for the Music
Given the scale of the event, São Paulo has adjusted its infrastructure. Public transport will run 24 hours a day during the festival, with express and semi-express train services to the Autódromo station.

The venue itself offers no parking, and roads near the racetrack have been closed to ease access and ensure safety.

Festivalgoers can also rely on ride-hailing apps or official shuttle services, though advance booking is required for express trains, priced between 15 and 40 reais.

Inside the festival grounds, **cash is not accepted**. Payments are processed through cards, Pix, or pre-loaded cashless festival cards, which double as souvenirs.\


Brazil's Mega-Festivals on the Rise
The Town, created by the same organizers of Rock in Rio, has rapidly established itself as a landmark event in São Paulo's cultural calendar.

Its ambition mirrors Brazil's growing influence in the global music festival circuit, attracting international acts while promoting local talent across genres from punk and metal to samba and jazz.

The impact extends beyond music: hotels, restaurants, and services across São Paulo are experiencing a surge in demand.

For city officials, the festival is both a logistical challenge and a showcase of São Paulo's capacity to host world-class events.
How to Follow the Music
For those not in attendance, the festival is widely broadcast. Brazilian networks Multishow and Bis are streaming live performances from multiple stages, while TV Globo airs select shows and nightly highlights. International fans can access GloboPlay Premium for full coverage in 4K.

As the guitars roar and crowds flood Interlagos, The Town 2025 underscores the place of rock - and live music itself - at the heart of Brazil's contemporary culture.

The Town Festival – September 7 Lineup
Skyline Stage

  • 15:50 Capital Inicial
  • 18:10 Bruce Dickinson
  • 20:30 Bad Religion
  • 23:15 Green Day

The One Stage

  • 14:40 Supla & Inocentes
  • 17:00 CPM 22
  • 19:20 Pitty
  • 21:55 Iggy Pop

The Factory Stage

  • 13:00 The Mönic invites Raidol
  • 14:45 Ready to be Hated
  • 17:05 Karina Buhr
  • 19:25 Tihuana

Quebrada Stage

  • 15:55 Batalha da Aldeia Superliga The Town
  • 18:15 Punho de Mahin & MC Taya
  • 20:35 Black Pantera

São Paulo Square Stage

  • 14:00 SP Square Big Band
  • 17:10 SP Square Big Band with Clariana
  • 19:30 Orquestra Mundana Refugi
  • 22:05 Kamasi Washington

The Tower

  • 01:05 Cat Dealers




