JD Vance Leaves Door Open For 2028 Presidential Bid: 'If We Do A Good Job In 2025 And 2026...'

Vice President JD Vance stopped short of confirming a 2028 White House bid during an appearance on My View with Lara Trump on Saturday night, but left the door open.

Vance emphasised that his attention remains on his current responsibilities, dismissing speculation about an early campaign.

"If we do a good job in 2025 and 2026, then we can talk about the politics in 2027," he said.

He added that Americans are“fed up with folks who are already running for the next job, seven months into the current one.”

Hard work, not entitlement

The vice president underscored that if he chooses to run for 2028 White House run , it will not be a coronation.

"There are a lot of great people. If I do end up running, it's not going to be given to me-either on the Republican side or on the national side. I'm just going to keep on working hard."

Vance also reflected on his priorities: "[This] may be the most important job I ever had, outside of being a father to those three beautiful kids. So I'm going to try to do my best job, and I think if I do that, the politics will figure itself out."

Sharp words for Democrats

When asked about potential Democratic contenders in 2028, Vance was dismissive.

"Most of them obviously have very bad records," he remarked.

Praise for Trump's leadership

Vance shifted focus to his partnership with President Donald Trump , lauding the President's relentless drive and ability to delegate.

"Sometimes, the president will call you at 12:30 or 2 a.m., and then call you at 6 a.m. about a totally different topic," Vance said. "It's like, 'Mr. president, did you go to sleep last night?'"

He described Trump's style as empowering:“What's made this so much fun is the president, all the time, just saying, 'JD, you go and do this,' or 'JD, you go and talk to these leaders about this particular issue.' That ability to delegate and trust his people has been really amazing.”

