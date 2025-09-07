Democrats Slam Trump's 'Chipocalypse Now' Post: 'No Donald, Chicago Is Not Your War Zone'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Democrats are denouncing President Donald Trump after he posted an AI-generated image of himself styled as Robert Duvall's character from the 1979 film Apocalypse Now, paired with threats aimed at Chicago.

The image, labeled“Chipocalypse Now,” was accompanied by Trump's caption:“I love the smell of deportations in the morning...”

The President added:“Chicago about to find out why it's called the Department of WAR,” referencing his recent executive order renaming the Department of Defense as the Department of War.

The remarks come amid reports that the administration is weighing the use of the National Guard in Chicago, a proposal Illinois leaders have strongly opposed.

Newsom:“Troops as political pawns”

California Governor Gavin Newsom accused Trump of abusing the military for political gain.

“The President of the United States is deploying the military onto US streets and using our troops like political pawns,” Newsom wrote on X.“DO NOT ALLOW YOURSELF TO BECOME NUMB TO THIS.”

Newsom and Trump previously clashed when federal troops were deployed to Los Angeles during anti-ICE demonstrations.

Pritzker:“Illinois won't be intimidated”

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said Trump's threats crossed a dangerous line.

“The President of the United States is threatening to go to war with an American city,” Pritzker posted.“This is not a joke. This is not normal. Donald Trump isn't a strongman, he's a scared man. Illinois won't be intimidated by a wannabe dictator.”

Chicago Mayor defends the city

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson highlighted recent declines in violent crime while pushing back against Trump's rhetoric.

“The President's threats are beneath the honor of our nation, but the reality is that he wants to occupy our city and break our Constitution,” Johnson wrote.“We must defend our democracy from this authoritarianism by protecting each other and protecting Chicago from Donald Trump.”

Illinois Senators push back

Illinois' Democratic senators were quick to condemn Trump's comments.

Senator Tammy Duckworth, a combat veteran and retired Army National Guard lieutenant colonel, posted :“No Donald, Chicago is not your war zone.”

Senator Dick Durbin blasted Trump for misusing his platform.

“Instead of asking ChatGPT to make him memes and threatening to turn our brave armed forces against American cities, Trump should be focused on his weak jobs reports, record measles cases, tariffs hurting American farmers and businesses, and hidden Epstein files,” Durbin wrote on X.

