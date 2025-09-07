Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatari Prime Minister Meets Palestinian Vice President


2025-09-07 03:11:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Sunday with Vice President of the State of Palestine Hussein Al-Sheikh.
A statement by the Qatari foreign ministry said, the meeting addressed ways to further foster bilateral relations, discussed the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, and touched on a range of issues of shared concern.
The Prime Minister stressed on the urgent need for coordinated regional and international efforts to ensure the unhindered, sustainable flow of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, where civilians continue to endure catastrophic conditions.
The Qatari premier also reaffirmed Qatar's unwavering stance in support of the Palestinian cause and the resilience of the Palestinian people, emphasizing the country's commitment to international legitimacy and the two-state solution.
This includes the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)
