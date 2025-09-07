Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Industrial Sparks In Caspian: Azerbaijan's Strategy To Lure Foreign Investors

Industrial Sparks In Caspian: Azerbaijan's Strategy To Lure Foreign Investors


2025-09-07 03:09:44
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

In the heart of the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan is quietly rewriting its economic narrative. Long defined by its oil and gas wealth, the country is now making deliberate strides toward diversifying its industrial base. One of the most compelling examples of this shift is the emergence of electrode manufacturing - a niche but vital segment of the metallurgy and welding industries - which has recently taken root in Neftçala, a modest town with growing industrial ambition.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN07092025000195011045ID1110028291

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search