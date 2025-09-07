Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Three People Wounded In Russian Attack On Zaporizhzhia Remain In Hospital

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.

“Three people remain in hospitals at this time - one man and two women. Their condition is assessed by doctors as moderate,” Fedorov said.

He noted that one of the women is pregnant, but her health is not in danger.

All victims are receiving the necessary medical care, Fedorov assured.

As reported by Ukrinform, the number of people injured in an evening drone attack in Zaporizhzhia has increased to 17

