Man Injured In Zaporizhzhia Region By FPV Drone Attack

2025-09-07 03:09:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.

“The Russians directed an FPV drone at one of the villages in the Polohy district. The strike hit the roadway. A man was injured,” Fedorov said.

Read also: In Zaporizhi a, number of victims rose to four, one person was rescued from under rubble

As reported by Ukrinform, three people wounded in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia remain in hospital their condition is assessed as moderate.

