Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Air Raid Alert In Capital And Kyiv Region Due To Hostile Drones, Air Defense Systems Are Operational

2025-09-07 03:09:21
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram .

“UAVs have been spotted in the airspace. Air defense forces are targeting them. Stay in shelters until the air raid alert is over. Take care of your own safety,” the Regional Military Administration urges.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported several groups of enemy UAVs in the Chernihiv region in the southwestern direction, in particular a drone in the direction of Boryspil.

Read also: Zelensky: four dead, 44 injured in overnight Russian attacks on Ukraine

Citizens are asked to maintain information silence - not to record or post online the work of Ukrainian air defense force .

As reported by Ukrinform, tonight, 54 UAVs and 9 missiles launched by Russia at Ukraine hit cities across the country.

Photo: Air Force

