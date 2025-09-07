Air Raid Alert In Capital And Kyiv Region Due To Hostile Drones, Air Defense Systems Are Operational
“UAVs have been spotted in the airspace. Air defense forces are targeting them. Stay in shelters until the air raid alert is over. Take care of your own safety,” the Regional Military Administration urges.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported several groups of enemy UAVs in the Chernihiv region in the southwestern direction, in particular a drone in the direction of Boryspil.Read also: Zelensky: four dead, 44 injured in overnight Russian attacks on Ukraine
Citizens are asked to maintain information silence - not to record or post online the work of Ukrainian air defense force .
As reported by Ukrinform, tonight, 54 UAVs and 9 missiles launched by Russia at Ukraine hit cities across the country.
Photo: Air Force
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment