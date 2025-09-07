Kremenchuk Bridge Reopens To Cars After Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories reported this on Telegram .

"Last night, the bridge over the Dnipro River was damaged in an enemy attack. Train service across the bridge is temporarily suspended," the post reads.

At the same time, car traffic has already resumed.

"This was made possible thanks to the swift work of railway workers and city authorities, who quickly organized repairs, mobilized all necessary resources and equipment, and enabled safe passage for vehicles in record time," the Ministry noted.

Meanwhile, to maintain rail connections for residents and visitors, buses are operating between Kremenchuk station and Kriukiv-on-Dnipro station.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that Russian forces damaged the road surface of the Dnipro bridge in Kremenchuk overnight, temporarily closing the crossing.

Photo: Wikipedia