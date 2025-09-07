American Business Delegation Visits Port Of Baku (PHOTO)
During the meeting, the guests were provided with detailed information about the strategic position of the port, modern infrastructure capabilities, cargo handling indicators, as well as the process of transporting various types of cargo.
It was noted that the Port of Baku is a reliable partner for expanding international cooperation and developing sustainable logistics solutions along the Middle Corridor.
USACC representatives stated that the Baku port plays an important role in cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor and that they are interested in mutual cooperation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment