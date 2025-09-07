American Business Delegation Visits Port Of Baku (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On September 7, Director of Baku International Sea Trade Port LLC Eldar Salahov met with Executive Director of the US-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC) Natig Bakhyshov, Trend reports with reference to the Port of Baku.

During the meeting, the guests were provided with detailed information about the strategic position of the port, modern infrastructure capabilities, cargo handling indicators, as well as the process of transporting various types of cargo.

It was noted that the Port of Baku is a reliable partner for expanding international cooperation and developing sustainable logistics solutions along the Middle Corridor.

USACC representatives stated that the Baku port plays an important role in cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor and that they are interested in mutual cooperation.