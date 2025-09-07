Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Princess Ayah Attends Asian Volleyball Confederation Board Meeting In Bangkok


2025-09-07 03:08:26
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Sept 7 (Petra) – HRH Princess Ayah bint Faisal, President of the Jordan Volleyball Federation and a member of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Board of Administration, took part in the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Board of Administration meeting held in Bangkok on Friday and Saturday.
Princess Ayah also attended the inauguration of the AVC's new headquarters in the Thai capital, alongside FIVB President Fabio Azevedo, AVC President Ramon Suzara, and several international and regional volleyball officials.
Princess Ayah was elected to the FIVB Board of Administration in November last year and to the AVC Board of Administration in August 2023 for the 2024–2028 term.

