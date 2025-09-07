Princess Ayah Attends Asian Volleyball Confederation Board Meeting In Bangkok
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept 7 (Petra) – HRH Princess Ayah bint Faisal, President of the Jordan Volleyball Federation and a member of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Board of Administration, took part in the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Board of Administration meeting held in Bangkok on Friday and Saturday.
Princess Ayah also attended the inauguration of the AVC's new headquarters in the Thai capital, alongside FIVB President Fabio Azevedo, AVC President Ramon Suzara, and several international and regional volleyball officials.
Princess Ayah was elected to the FIVB Board of Administration in November last year and to the AVC Board of Administration in August 2023 for the 2024–2028 term.
Amman, Sept 7 (Petra) – HRH Princess Ayah bint Faisal, President of the Jordan Volleyball Federation and a member of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Board of Administration, took part in the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Board of Administration meeting held in Bangkok on Friday and Saturday.
Princess Ayah also attended the inauguration of the AVC's new headquarters in the Thai capital, alongside FIVB President Fabio Azevedo, AVC President Ramon Suzara, and several international and regional volleyball officials.
Princess Ayah was elected to the FIVB Board of Administration in November last year and to the AVC Board of Administration in August 2023 for the 2024–2028 term.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment