PSD Chief Opens New Police And Civil Defense Stations In Karak, Aqaba
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept 7 (Petra) – Director of the Public Security Directorate (PSD) Maj. Gen. Obeidallah Maaytah on Sunday inaugurated the West Karak Police Station under the Karak Police Directorate and the Dabat Hanout Civil Defense Station under the Aqaba Civil Defense Directorate as part of ongoing efforts to upgrade security and humanitarian services provided to citizens.
Maaytah said the opening of these advanced units reflects the Royal vision and the directives of the Hashemite leadership to strengthen security and humanitarian response systems, expand service coverage, and ensure the delivery of high-quality services with the highest levels of efficiency and professionalism.
He said the West Karak Police Station was established to meet the area's needs by providing a security umbrella that enhances reassurance, responds to citizens' requirements, delivers public services, and accounts for the region's tourism dimension while fostering community partnerships.
At the Dabat Hanout Civil Defense Station, Maaytah said it would help reduce emergency response times and cut distances between existing centers, thereby ensuring more efficient civil defense services and reinforcing public safety in the region.
He added that the PSD is pressing ahead with its development strategy by boosting the readiness of its field units, equipping them with modern technologies and qualified personnel, in line with the requirements of modern security operations, and strengthening public trust in security institutions.
