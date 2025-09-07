Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
King Returns Home

King Returns Home


2025-09-07 03:08:25
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, September 7 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II returned to Jordan on Sunday after a working visit to Abu Dhabi, accompanied by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, according to a royal court statement.

MENAFN07092025000117011021ID1110028270

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search