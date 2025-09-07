King Returns Home

Amman, September 7 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II returned to Jordan on Sunday after a working visit to Abu Dhabi, accompanied by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, according to a royal court statement.

