Thousands Of Jordanians Witness Total Lunar Eclipse In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 7 (Petra) – Thousands of Jordanians gathered at the Amman Sports City on Sunday evening to observe the exceptional astronomical event of a total lunar eclipse, in a spectacle that amazed onlookers with its beauty, uniqueness, and rarity.Ammar Al-Sakaji, president of the Jordanian Astronomical Society, told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the large public turnout reflects Jordanian society's thirst for scientific knowledge and their love of astronomy. He emphasized that the eclipse provided an opportunity to connect science with the public, sending a message that space belongs to everyone and that we all share the same sky.The partial eclipse began at 7:27 p.m., entering full totality in the Earth's shadow at 8:30 p.m., lasting about 82 minutes, and reaching its peak at 9:11 p.m., when the moon took on a reddish-copper hue due to the refraction of sunlight through Earth's atmosphere.All phases of the eclipse lasted approximately 5 hours and 8 minutes, allowing the audience to observe it clearly, especially during the total eclipse, which extended until 9:52 p.m.The Jordanian Astronomical Society organized the event, which turned into a popular science festival featuring simplified lectures and astronomical guidance and observations through computerized telescopes, binoculars, and optical devices, in addition to live broadcasts of the eclipse stages via media outlets and social media platforms. Participants were also able to take direct photographs of the moon and document this rare moment.The event witnessed diverse attendance from families, children, students, and young people, alongside local media coverage that helped convey the atmosphere of the event to various governorates across the kingdom. A special eclipse prayer was also held on-site in observance of the prophetic tradition.Some attendees shared their impressions. Student Salma Al-Omari said she felt admiration and excitement, noting that the event enhanced her desire to follow space and astronomy sciences. Engineer Firas Al-Azzam affirmed that observing the eclipse in practice allowed him to understand astronomical phenomena better and apply what he had studied theoretically. Homemaker Layla Haddad considered participating in the event an educational family experience that introduced children to the beauty of the universe and encouraged them to explore.This astronomical event reflects Jordanian society's interest in science and astronomy. The Jordanian Astronomical Society plans to organize similar events in the future to follow major cosmic phenomena and involve the public in astronomical observation.