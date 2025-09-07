Photo Of The Day

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


2025-09-07 03:06:14
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Acting on an Amiri decree, Chief of the National Guard Sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah promotes Maj.-Gen. Hamad Salem Al-Barjas to the rank of Lieutenant-General and appoints him as Undersecretary of the National Guard.

