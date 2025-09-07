Kuwait National Fund: Tourism, Technology Initiatives Are Top Commitments
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- Director General of the National Fund for Small and Medium Enterprise Development (NFSME) Basma Al-Jassim confirmed on Sunday the fund's commitment to supporting Kuwaiti initiatives, especially the tourism and technology sectors.
This came in a statement by Al-Jassim during the preparatory meeting for the fund's delegation participating in the Expo Osaka 2025 in Japan, in the presence of entrepreneurs participating in the event.
She added that the fund is keen on supporting entrepreneurs in international forums and highlighting the care Kuwait provides to them, especially at the Expo.
Al-Jassim stated that two technological projects were chosen to participate in the exhibition in coordination with the Ministry of Information, which aligns with the "New Kuwait 2035" vision
The National Fund was established under law No. 98 of the year 2013 to support small and medium enterprises, aiming to create new jobs in non-oil sectors, and enabling entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into real and sustainable projects. (end)
