Charnvirakul Takes Office As Thailand's Premier

2025-09-07 03:06:13
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- Thai business tycoon and conservative politician Anutin Charnvirakul assumed responsibility as Thailand's 32nd prime minister on Sunday after King Maha Vajiralongkorn endorsed the results of parliamentary vote, held two days ago.
Following the reading of the royal endorsement at a formal function, the new head of government pledged to put an end to the political and economic turmoil in the country.
Charnvirakul, 58, is Thailand's fourth prime minister in two years.
Addressing a public rally at the headquarters of his People's Party in Bangkok, he promised to form a technocrat government and dissolve the parliament four months after presenting his platform to the MPs.
He outlined four areas of priority for the new government; these are to revive economy, resolve the dispute with neighboring Cambodia, mitigate the impacts of natural disasters, and restore social stability. (end)
