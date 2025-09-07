Charnvirakul Takes Office As Thailand's Premier
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- Thai business tycoon and conservative politician Anutin Charnvirakul assumed responsibility as Thailand's 32nd prime minister on Sunday after King Maha Vajiralongkorn endorsed the results of parliamentary vote, held two days ago.
Following the reading of the royal endorsement at a formal function, the new head of government pledged to put an end to the political and economic turmoil in the country.
Charnvirakul, 58, is Thailand's fourth prime minister in two years.
Addressing a public rally at the headquarters of his People's Party in Bangkok, he promised to form a technocrat government and dissolve the parliament four months after presenting his platform to the MPs.
He outlined four areas of priority for the new government; these are to revive economy, resolve the dispute with neighboring Cambodia, mitigate the impacts of natural disasters, and restore social stability. (end)
aib
Following the reading of the royal endorsement at a formal function, the new head of government pledged to put an end to the political and economic turmoil in the country.
Charnvirakul, 58, is Thailand's fourth prime minister in two years.
Addressing a public rally at the headquarters of his People's Party in Bangkok, he promised to form a technocrat government and dissolve the parliament four months after presenting his platform to the MPs.
He outlined four areas of priority for the new government; these are to revive economy, resolve the dispute with neighboring Cambodia, mitigate the impacts of natural disasters, and restore social stability. (end)
aib
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment