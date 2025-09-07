Kuwait Deputy Foreign Minister Receives Jordan Ambassador
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Sunday the Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Kuwait, Sinan Al-Majali.
A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the meeting addressed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, in addition to issues of common interest. (end)
aa
A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the meeting addressed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, in addition to issues of common interest. (end)
aa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment