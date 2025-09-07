Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Deputy Foreign Minister Receives Jordan Ambassador


2025-09-07 03:06:13
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Sunday the Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Kuwait, Sinan Al-Majali.
A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the meeting addressed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, in addition to issues of common interest. (end)
