Jordan King Set To Meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed In Abu Dhabi
Jordan's King Abdullah II is set to meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The Jordanian King departed his country on Sunday, and is scheduled to visit Abu Dhabi, according to a statement by the Royal Hashemite Court.Recommended For You Buying crypto? Why you should move before the media
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
In October 2024, the two leaders met in Jordan. In last year's meeting, they discussed the strong fraternal ties between the two nations and their close collaboration in areas that support a shared vision of sustainable development, prosperity, and stability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment