Jordan King Set To Meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed In Abu Dhabi

2025-09-07 02:31:28
Jordan's King Abdullah II is set to meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Jordanian King departed his country on Sunday, and is scheduled to visit Abu Dhabi, according to a statement by the Royal Hashemite Court.

In October 2024, the two leaders met in Jordan. In last year's meeting, they discussed the strong fraternal ties between the two nations and their close collaboration in areas that support a shared vision of sustainable development, prosperity, and stability.

