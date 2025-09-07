Watch: Sharjah Police Rescue Injured Motorcyclist From Al Madam Desert

A man who was injured in a motorcycle accident in the Rafadah Desert of Al Madam City, central Sharjah, was rescued by Sharjah Police in collaboration with the UAE National Guard's National Search and Rescue Center.

The rescue operation took place after the Sharjah Police central operation room received a report at 7.09am on Sunday, stating that a motorcycle had overturned in the desert.

Emergency response teams were immediately dispatched, supported by the National Guard's search and rescue aircraft. The injured motorcyclist was airlifted by the officials and transported to Al Dhaid Hospital for necessary treatment. The hospital staff confirmed that the patient's condition was stable, and he was discharged after receiving medical care.

Sharjah Police urged motorcyclists to adhere to all safety instructions and regulations when engaging in desert recreational activities as part of ongoing efforts to promote safety and prevention.

Watch the rescue operation below:

Authorities emphasised that neglecting these guidelines can result in serious accidents and warned against reckless driving or venturing into remote or rugged areas that are difficult to access during emergencies.

The rescue operation highlighted the high level of readiness, rapid response, and effective coordination between the concerned authorities, which played a crucial role in saving the injured individual's life and efficiently handling the emergency.

The Sharjah Police also reminded the public to use the number 901 for general inquiries and non-emergency reports, and 999 for urgent or critical emergencies.