Watch: Did Salman Khan Just Roast Donald Trump On 'Bigg Boss 19'?
Bigg Boss 19 is only a couple weeks in, and Weekend Ka Vaar already has its share of fireworks. But in the latest episode hosted by Salman Khan on Saturday evening, it wasn't just the contestants who faced the superstar's trademark sass. This time, Salman seemed to take a swipe at none other than US President Donald Trump.
As always, Salman was schooling the housemates on their endless squabbles, calling out those pretending to be peacemakers while secretly stirring drama. In the middle of this, the actor dropped a sharp one-liner:
“Ye kya ho raha hai poori duniya me. Jo sabse zyada trouble phaila rahe hain, unhi ko peace prize chahiye” (What is happening worldwide? Those who are spreading trouble want the peace prize for themselves).
While he didn't name anyone, the comment instantly reminded viewers of Trump. The former US President has often claimed credit for 'resolving' conflicts worldwide. Despite little acknowledgement from the countries involved, his supporters have even touted him as a Nobel Peace Prize candidate.
Watch the video below:Recommended For You Buying crypto? Why you should move before the media
It didn't take long for the clip to go viral. Fans on social media were quick to connect the dots. Some applauded the actor for his wit, while others simply laughed at the bold timing of the remark.
Salman continues to juggle his Bigg Boss 19 hosting duties with his film commitments. He's expected to host Weekend Ka Vaar episodes for the next three months before taking a break. Meanwhile, the actor is busy shooting Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film, based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, recently had Salman flying to Ladakh for an intensive shoot schedule.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment