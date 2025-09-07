Hridhu Haroon, Preity Mukhundhan Headline The Malayalam Romantic Thriller 'Maine Pyar Kiya'
Hridhu Haroon and Preity Mukhundhan headline the Malayalam movie Maine Pyar Kiya, which is produced by Sanju Unnithan under the banner Spire Productions, and is now running in UAE cinemas.
The romantic action thriller marks the directorial debut of Faizal, who has also co-written the screenplay along with Bilkefsal. Spire Productions previously produced the comedy thriller Mandakini.
Haroon made his debut with the 2022 Hindi web series Crash Course on Amazon Prime as Sathya Srinivasan. In 2023, he starred as Sethu in the Tamil action thriller Thugs, followed by a key role in Santosh Sivan's Mumbaikar alongside Vikrant Massey and Vijay Sethupathi.
His international breakthrough came with All We Imagine As Light (2024), which won the Grand Prix at Cannes. He then made his Malayalam debut as Anandu in Mura, a gritty crime drama set in Thiruvananthapuram.
Opposite him is Mukhundhan, making her Malayalam debut. Preity, known for her roles in the Tamil film Star and the popular indie music video Aasai Kooda, adds appeal to the cast. Askar Ali, Miduthi, and Arjyou play important roles in the movie.
The supporting cast includes well-known names such as Jio Baby, Sreekanth Vettiyar, Redin Kingsley, Bibin Perumbilly, Thrikkannan, Mime Gopi, Boxer Dheena, Janardhanan, Jagadish, and GV Rex.
Behind the scenes, the film boasts a talented crew. Don Paul P is its cinematographer, while Electronic Kili is its music director and Kannan Mohan its editor. Art direction is by Sunil Kumaran, with Rajesh Adoor as chief associate director.
