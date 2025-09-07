News, Politics, Business, Tech And The Arts On Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Undersea cables in the Red Sea were severed on September 6, 2025, causing significant internet disruptions across parts of Asia and the Middle East. The affected cables include the South East Asia–Middle East–Western Europe 4 and the India–Middle East–Western Europe, both vital for regional connectivity.

Microsoft reported increased latency for users in the Middle East, while NetBlocks, a digital rights group, confirmed that the outages impacted countries such as India and Pakistan. The disruptions have also affected cloud services, with Microsoft Azure experiencing service degradation due to rerouted traffic.

The cause of the cable cuts remains unclear. While there is concern that the Houthi rebels in Yemen may have targeted the cables as part of their campaign related to the Israel-Hamas conflict, the group has denied responsibility for such attacks. In early 2024, the Houthis had threatened to target undersea cables, but no direct evidence has been presented linking them to the current incident.

