News, Politics, Business, Tech And The Arts On Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

decoding="async" alt="" border="0" width="320" data-original-height="667" data-original-width="1000" src="https://pbs.twimg.com/media/G0LO0bFXkAAis7h.jpg" onerror="this.onerror=null;this.src='https://thearabianpost.com/assets/aparab-news-post.jpg?v3';" />

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi unveiled the EAD Avatar at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2025, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 30 August to 7 September. This AI-powered initiative aims to revolutionise public interaction with environmental information, offering a lifelike digital interface that bridges cultural authenticity with technological innovation.

Developed in collaboration with Accord Business Group, the EAD Avatar introduces two digital personas, Souheil and Dana, designed to reflect Emirati heritage. Fluent in both Arabic and English, these avatars provide real-time, interactive communication, delivering accurate, AI-generated responses drawn from verified data sources. This approach ensures that users receive reliable information on environmental topics, enhancing public understanding and engagement.

Ahmed Baharoon, Executive Director of Environment Information, Science and Outreach Management at EAD, highlighted the significance of the launch, stating,“By merging cultural authenticity with cutting-edge AI, we are enhancing how the community interacts with EAD and transforming how they understand and connect with the environment.” The avatars' natural voice modulation, facial expressions, and body language contribute to a more human-like interaction, fostering trust and encouraging deeper engagement.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?