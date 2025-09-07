Swiss Worried By World Under Trump, Says Poll



MENAFN - Swissinfo) In just a few months, US President Donald Trump has shaken up the global economic and political order, weakening the balance on which Switzerland has based part of its prosperity. The population is worried about the return of the law of the strongest and wants to see a firmer stance taken by the authorities, according to an SBC opinion poll published on Thursday. This content was published on September 7, 2025 - 11:00 7 minutes Didier Kottelat, RTS

Since 2023, the major survey“How are you, Switzerland?”, launched by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), Swissinfo's parent company, has been examining the fears and aspirations of the people living in Switzerland and the Swiss Abroad. This year, for the first time, an entire section of the poll was devoted to Switzerland's position in the world.

The results, published on Thursday, show that the global political, geopolitical and economic shift initiated by Trump is leaving its mark on public opinion.

Switzerland is well positioned but lacks influence

Despite this considerable upheaval, the vast majority of respondents perceive Switzerland as being well positioned in international comparison. This in many areas, including political stability, education and research, freedom and innovation. The only negative point: the country's influence on the international stage. Barely a third of the respondents consider it rather good or very good.

This content was published on Sep 4, 2025 The world has become gloomier lately. But one thing has remained remarkably constant: the Swiss population's satisfaction with their lives.

