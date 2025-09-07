Swiss Worried By World Under Trump, Says Poll
-
Deutsch
de
Donald Trump beunruhigt die Schweizer Bevölkerung
Donald Trump beunruhigt die Schweizer Bevölkerung
Français
fr
Le monde selon Donald Trump inquiète la population suisse, montre un sondage SSR
Original
Le monde selon Donald Trump inquiète la population suisse, montre un sondage SSR
Italiano
it
Il mondo secondo Trump preoccupa la Svizzera
Il mondo secondo Trump preoccupa la Svizzera
Since 2023, the major survey“How are you, Switzerland?”, launched by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), Swissinfo's parent company, has been examining the fears and aspirations of the people living in Switzerland and the Swiss Abroad. This year, for the first time, an entire section of the poll was devoted to Switzerland's position in the world.
The results, published on Thursday, show that the global political, geopolitical and economic shift initiated by Trump is leaving its mark on public opinion.Switzerland is well positioned but lacks influence
Despite this considerable upheaval, the vast majority of respondents perceive Switzerland as being well positioned in international comparison. This in many areas, including political stability, education and research, freedom and innovation. The only negative point: the country's influence on the international stage. Barely a third of the respondents consider it rather good or very good.More More Swiss Abroad Switzerland's mood barometer reveals high satisfaction but cracks in unity
This content was published on Sep 4, 2025 The world has become gloomier lately. But one thing has remained remarkably constant: the Swiss population's satisfaction with their lives.
