Most Swiss Oppose National 30 Km/H Speed Limit: Survey

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Most Swiss people are opposed to a 30 km/h speed limit on all roads in built-up areas, according to a survey by Touring Club Switzerland (TCS). This content was published on September 7, 2025 - 12:03 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Survey respondents said the proposed national speed limit would bring too many disadvantages, reports the Le Matin Dimanche newspaper.

Around two-thirds of those polled (64%) reject a general introduction of 30 km/h speed limits in towns and cities. The survey was cconducted by YouGov among 1,207 people aged between 15 and 79 living in towns and cities.

If 30 km/h zones were to be introduced across the board, the survey, which Keystone-ATS was able to consult, shows that 61% of those questioned fear that this would lead to a transfer of traffic to local streets.

A large majority also felt that it could slow down the response of emergency services (police, fire or medical). Finally, 59% of those questioned thought that more buses would be needed to keep up with the timetable.

