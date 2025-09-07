Labour Ministry, Commercial Bank Organise Private Sector Career Fair
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Under the banner "Together We Shape the Future", the Ministry of Labour, in partnership with Commercial Bank, hosted a career fair designed to provide Qataris and children of Qatari women with employment opportunities, professional training, and immediate career pathways within the private sector.
The initiative forms part of the Ministry's broader programs with private sector partners to advance the nationalisation agenda. It reflects sustained efforts to broaden prospects for national talent, enhance professional competencies, and align workforce development with the Third National Development Strategy, which seeks to empower citizens, increase participation in the Labour market, and ensure rewarding private-sector roles.
Speaking at the event, Assistant Director of the National Manpower Recruitment Department Mohammed Al Kawwari emphasised that the colLabouration with Commercial Bank demonstrates the Ministry's commitment to increasing employment for Qataris and children of Qatari women in key industries. He noted that the fair opens new horizons for national talent and supports the 2024-2030 National Workforce Strategy, aimed at building an effective and highly productive workforce.
Al Kawwari highlighted the Ministry's dedication to creating a safe, stable, and motivating environment for private sector employers one that attracts and retains national talent. He underlined that nationalisation should be regarded not merely as an obligation but as a strategic opportunity to enhance performance, productivity, and competitiveness, while contributing to a sustainable and resilient economy.
Executive General Manager and Chief Human Capital Officer at Commercial Bank Khalifa Nasser Al Rayyis, reaffirmed the bank's commitment to nurturing Qatari talent, describing investment in local professionals as a cornerstone of the bank's long-term strategy. Hosting the career fair for the first time at its headquarters, he highlighted the bank's focus on providing meaningful career pathways through training, sponsorships, and colLabouration with the Ministry and universities.
Al Rayyis noted that Commercial Bank was among the first institutions to implement the nationalisation program with the Ministry, including its sponsorship of the Financial Cadres initiative. He added that the bank continues to develop the next generation of Qatari professionals by integrating training and development schemes across multiple platforms.
The career fair targeted exceptional university students, recent graduates, and highly qualified professionals capable of leading the banking sector and advancing financial services nationally and regionally. Participants engaged with senior bank leaders, explored career opportunities, and undertook interviews, assessments, and mentoring sessions with HR specialists.
Ministry representatives observed the bank's sponsorship and support programs, which extend beyond finance to disciplines including economics, management information systems, computer engineering, cybersecurity, data science, technology, and law. Selected candidates were offered immediate recruitment, streamlining the hiring process under Ministry supervision.
The fair also highlighted student sponsorship initiatives designed to support high-performing Qatari students whose skills and ambitions align with the bank's workforce requirements.
Through its partnership with Commercial Bank, the Ministry of Labour reaffirmed its commitment to expanding opportunities for Qataris and children of Qatari women within the private sector. The initiative reflects national priorities to enhance workforce participation, nurture professional growth, and advance the human development pillar of Qatar National Vision 2030.
