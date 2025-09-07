Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Congratulates Guyana President


2025-09-07 02:02:02
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali on the occasion of his swearing-in for a new presidential term, wishing him success in performing his duties and the relations between the two countries further progress and prosperity.
His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani also sent a similar cable of congratulations to the President of Guyana Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali on the occasion of his swearing-in for a new presidential term. His Highness the Amir Qatar-Guyana Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali

