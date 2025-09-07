Amir Congratulates Guyana President
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali on the occasion of his swearing-in for a new presidential term, wishing him success in performing his duties and the relations between the two countries further progress and prosperity.
His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani also sent a similar cable of congratulations to the President of Guyana Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali on the occasion of his swearing-in for a new presidential term. His Highness the Amir Qatar-Guyana Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali
His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani also sent a similar cable of congratulations to the President of Guyana Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali on the occasion of his swearing-in for a new presidential term. His Highness the Amir Qatar-Guyana Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment