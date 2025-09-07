Minister Of Transport Stresses 2025-2030 Strategy Key Lever For Supporting Economic Growth, Attracting Quality Investments
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of Transport Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Thani stressed that the Ministry of Transport's strategy for 2025-2030 stems from Qatar National Vision 2030, and is in line with the Ministry's efforts to achieve the results of the Third National Development Strategy (2024-2030), by developing a world-class infrastructure that places the country in an advanced global position in logistics performance indicators, digital transformation, and innovation in smart transportation.
In his speech during the launch ceremony of the ministry's strategy, held today under the slogan "Reaching Beyond Horizons," His Excellency said that through this strategy, the ministry has been keen to establish clear foundations for advancing the transportation and logistics sector, making it a key lever for supporting economic growth and diversifying its sources, an important pillar for attracting quality investments, and a pivotal factor in enhancing the competitiveness of the State of Qatar regionally and globally.
His Excellency added that the strategy embodies a firm commitment to developing an integrated, safe, flexible, and sustainable transportation system based on advanced technology, innovation, and digitalization, while enhancing traffic safety standards, reducing carbon emissions, and providing innovative digital services that meet the aspirations of citizens, residents, and future generations.
HE the Minister of Transport indicated that the strategy encompasses 125 projects stemming from 42 initiatives, with total investments exceeding QR 1.2 billion, with active participation from the private sector, representing a 40 percent share, in a true partnership that drives national development and supports economic diversification.
His Excellency also pointed out that these projects are not just numbers, but rather constitute a vital tributary to strengthening Qatar's position as a regional and global hub for transportation and logistics services. This is achieved through investment in advanced infrastructure and achieving strategic connectivity with various regional and international markets, thus doubling the transportation sector's contribution to the gross domestic product and consolidating Qatar's presence among the world's leading countries.
His Excellency stressed that the strategy, through 17 specialized initiatives, aims to improve the efficiency of public transport by providing reliable, comfortable, and environmentally friendly transportation services that connect all regions of the country and serve all segments of society, including the elderly and people of determination.
In this regard, His Excellency said that the Ministry of Transport is proud that Qatar today leads the region in the transition to electric transportation, with the electric bus fleet accounting for 73 percent of the public transportation network. The ministry is working confidently toward completing the transition to 100 percent by 2030, enhancing integration with the electric metro and tram systems.
In the field of innovation and technological development, HE the Minister of Transport indicated that the ministry prioritizes the development of national competencies and empowering them to lead the future of smart transportation through comprehensive training programs and qualitative development initiatives. He noted that the strategy's plans also include the establishment of smart control centers and the development of advanced digital applications that respond to the needs of society.
Concluding his remarks, His Excellency emphasized that the strategy represents a major transformational journey that the Ministry of Transport is embarking on with confidence and determination, in conjunction with all of the ministry's partners in the public and private sectors, to present the State of Qatar to the world as a distinguished model of smart, integrated, safe, and sustainable transportation.
The Ministry of Transport's Strategy (2025-2030) constitutes an ambitious roadmap for developing the country's transportation sector, enhancing its pivotal role in supporting economic growth, consolidating sustainability, and driving innovation. The strategy is based on a clear vision of an integrated, safe, flexible, and sustainable transportation system, and a mission aimed at leading the development of the transportation system towards high logistical efficiency that supports the pillars of the Qatar National Vision.
The strategy is based on a set of corporate values that guide the ministry's work and inspire its initiatives and projects. These values include institutional excellence by achieving the highest performance standards through commitment and excellence in service delivery; strengthening partnerships through open and transparent cooperation with partners and stakeholders for collective success; and supporting the economy by ensuring efficient and reliable services that contribute to driving economic growth and the nation's prosperity and development.
The values also include teamwork spirit to achieve success and foster a supportive and inclusive environment, adopting smart technologies by studying and incorporating innovative solutions into all initiatives and operations, and fostering a culture of innovation to meet community needs, while committing to sustainability through environmentally friendly and future-oriented practices.
In the same context, the strategy is based on five main directions that define the priorities for the next phase. First, it includes economic growth by facilitating the smooth movement of users and goods and opening up new service opportunities. Second, it includes enhancing the use of services by focusing on the optimal use of existing infrastructure, while taking into account safety targets.
The strategy also includes providing customer-centric transportation services by ensuring seamless and efficient access to data-driven and dynamic services to meet all customer needs, and enhancing the network's sustainability and resilience through legislation, innovation, and the use of modern technologies to ensure the network's effectiveness and sustainability.
The strategy focuses on developing the workforce by empowering human capital and enhancing national capabilities for future readiness, thus supporting the achievement of the ministry's objectives and enhancing its contribution to economic growth and sustainable development. (
