Prime Minister Launches Ministry Of Transport Strategy 2025-2030
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sunday launched the Ministry of Transport Strategy 2025-2030 under the slogan;“Reaching Beyond Horizons” during a special ceremony at Raffles Doha.
The Ministry of Transport Strategy 2025-2030 features an ambitious roadmap focused on developing the transportation and mobility industry in Qatar and enhancing its role in economic growth, sustainability, and innovation.
The event was attended by a number of ministers, dignitaries high-profile officials, and representatives of government and private sector entities.
Addressing the gathering, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed al-Thani, Minister of Transport ( MoT) said that the“MoT Strategy stems from the Qatar National Vision 2030 and is aligned with the MoT's endeavours to achieve the goals of the 3rd National Development Strategy by developing a world-class infrastructure that places the country in an advanced position globally in terms of logistics performance, digital transformation, and smart mobility innovation.”
The minister said that the MoT Strategy, through 17 specialised initiatives, focuses on raising the efficiency of public transportation system by providing reliable, convenient, and ecofriendly services, connecting all areas countrywide, and serving all sections of the society, including the highly esteemed people and people of determination.
“The MoT Strategy encompasses 125 projects cascading from 42 initiatives, with total investments exceeding QR1.2 billion and a private sector participation of about 40% - in such a real partnership to carry national development agenda forward and support economic diversification,” noted, the minister.
According to the minister, these projects are not just numbers, but a major artery to solidify Qatar's profile as a regional and global hub for transportation and logistics services by investing in advanced infrastructures, and strategically connecting with regional and international markets, thereby doubling the transportation industry's contribution to the GDP and enhancing Qatar's presence among globally leading countries.
“We are proud Qatar ranks first among countries of the region in terms of switching to electric transit. 73% of our public buses are electric and we are laser-focused to reach 100% transformation by 2030 to enhance the integration with the metro and tram electric systems,” added the minister.
