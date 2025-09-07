Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Guyana's National And Regional Elections

Guyana's National And Regional Elections


2025-09-07 02:00:35

The United States congratulates Irfaan Ali on his reelection as President of Guyana.  We thank international observers from the OAS and others whose impartial monitoring was instrumental in promoting transparency and credibility in the electoral process.  We look forward to working with President Irfaan Ali’s government to advance our shared foreign policy priorities, including strengthening energy security and supporting Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, particularly with respect to the Essequibo region.

MENAFN07092025004514009831ID1110027910

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search