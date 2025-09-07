Guyana's National And Regional Elections
The United States congratulates Irfaan Ali on his reelection as President of Guyana. We thank international observers from the OAS and others whose impartial monitoring was instrumental in promoting transparency and credibility in the electoral process. We look forward to working with President Irfaan Ali’s government to advance our shared foreign policy priorities, including strengthening energy security and supporting Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, particularly with respect to the Essequibo region.
