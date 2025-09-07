Clean Air Day: 99Pc World Population Breathes Polluted Air

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): On the occasion of World Clean Air Day, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) says that a safe and clean environment is one of the fundamental human rights.

However, currently, 99% of the world's population breathes polluted air and joint action is needed to prevent this pollution.

Today (September 7) is the International Day of Clean Air; the UN General Assembly named this day“Clean Air for Blue Skies” in 2019, and it was first observed on September 7, 2020.

On this occasion, UNAMA wrote on its Facebook page today:“A safe, healthy environment is a human right. Yet, 99% of us breathe polluted air, impacting every aspect of our lives.”

According to the source, the International Day of Clean Air highlights the urgent need for swift solutions and collective action to ensure access to clean air for all.

Additionally, UN Secretary-General António Guterres wrote on his X account that air pollution is a preventable global emergency.

He wrote:“We can rein in the pollutants by investing in renewable energy improving waste management halting deforestation & promoting eco-friendly agriculture. Let's take urgent steps for clean, breathable air for all.”

It is worth noting that in 2021, UNAMA reported that air pollution caused the deaths of 8.1 million people worldwide that year and exposed millions more to various diseases.

sa/ma