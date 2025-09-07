Steven Selikoff Presents At Alibaba Cocreate On Profitability Amid Tariffs And The End Of Section 321

CoCreate Book Signing

Author and founder Steven Selikoff shares profit-first strategies at Alibaba CoCreate as Product Development Academy relaunches as Product 1.

- Steven Selikoff, Founder of Product 1LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Steven Selikoff, founder of Product 1 (formerly Product Development Academy), presented at Alibaba CoCreate on September 4–5, where he shared practical strategies for entrepreneurs to remain profitable while facing new tariff pressures and the end of Section 321 de minimis exemptions.In his session, Selikoff focused on how entrepreneurs can safeguard margins and build sustainable businesses in an era of shifting trade policies. He highlighted three critical areas of focus: profit-first methodology, using the willingness-to-pay product development model, and strict cost ceilings to ensure strong margins; adapting to Section 321 changes, responding to the elimination of duty-free imports under $800 and redesigning logistics to maintain profitability; and tariff management, leveraging negotiation, bundling strategies, and nearshoring options to reduce landed cost exposure.As part of CoCreate, Selikoff also hosted a book signing for the newly updated edition of his widely respected guidebook, now expanded by 35 percent with additional content on profitability and supply chain strategy.The event coincided with the announcement that the Product Development Academy has officially rebranded as Product 1. The new name underscores the company's mission that every successful business begins with one profitable product.“The transition from Product Development Academy to Product 1 is more than a name change-it's a sharper focus. One profitable product can transform an entrepreneur's future, and my session at CoCreate was about showing how to protect that profit even when trade rules shift,” Selikoff said.About Steven Selikoff and Product 1Steven Selikoff is the founder of Product 1, an accelerator program and education platform helping entrepreneurs develop profitable, differentiated products ready for retail. He is the author of The Complete Book of Product Design, Development, Manufacturing & Sales and is a frequent speaker at global trade and sourcing events. Learn more at product1.About Alibaba GroupAlibaba Group's mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. Founded in 1999, Alibaba has grown into one of the world's largest global commerce platforms, serving millions of buyers and suppliers in over 190 countries and regions. Through marketplaces such as Alibaba, the company connects entrepreneurs, manufacturers, and retailers to global supply chains, empowering small and medium-sized businesses with tools for sourcing, logistics, and digital commerce.

