High School Voter Education Weeks, September 1526, 2025 Supported By California Candidate For Governor Sharifah Hardie

- Sharifah HardieLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sharifah Hardie , Candidate for California Governor in 2026, is calling on families and communities across the state to support High School Voter Education Weeks , which take place September 15 through September 26, 2025.The initiative was announced by California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., in partnership with Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. Their offices are urging schools and charter administrators to partner with county election officials to increase civic education and awareness among high school students. References to Secretary Weber and Superintendent Thurmond are for informational purposes only and do not imply endorsement of any candidate.A Moment to Engage Students in Civic LifeHigh School Voter Education Weeks were created by California Education Code section 49040(a). These two-week periods in April and September are designed to provide young people with the opportunity to understand the electoral process, learn how to pre-register to vote, serve as student election poll workers, and organize registration drives on campus."Families shape civic values at home. When parents and guardians encourage students to get involved, they help build habits that last a lifetime," said Hardie. "High School Voter Education Weeks are more than a program. They are a gateway to raising a generation that understands not only the power of the vote but the responsibility that comes with it."Families and Schools Working TogetherHardie encourages families to actively support this effort by talking with their students about voting, asking local schools and charter administrators how they can participate, and reinforcing the message that civic duty is essential to community leadership.Contact information for county election offices is available through the California Secretary of State's website: .From Civic Engagement to Political LeadershipFor those who wish to explore a deeper role in civic life, Hardie points to her book Path to Politics: How to Run for Political Office and Make a Difference (Hardcover, July 11, 2024). The book provides practical guidance on moving from community involvement into political leadership. It offers strategies and tools for first-time candidates as well as seasoned advocates who want to take the next step."Not everyone will choose to run for office, but everyone can play a role in shaping our future," Hardie added. "Students begin by learning the process, families reinforce the importance of participation, and some will go on to lead at the local, state, or national level. Path to Politics is one way to help remove barriers for those who want to step forward and serve."A Call to ActionAs High School Voter Education Weeks approach, Hardie underscores the importance of broad participation."California thrives when every voice is heard. By encouraging our students to register early, to serve, and to lead, we strengthen our democracy today and for generations to come," she said.About Sharifah HardieSharifah Hardie is a business consultant, media personality, and 2026 Candidate for Governor of California. She is the founder of Ask Sharifah Consulting, host of multiple media platforms, and author. Hardie's campaign, guided by her California Forward Plan, focuses on economic revival, entrepreneurship, innovation, and empowering underserved communities. For more information, visit

