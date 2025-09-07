Prebiotics Market: A Transformational Growth Story Fuelled By Health Trends, Innovation & Expanding Applications

Prebiotics Market

Prebiotics Market Research Report by Source, By Form, By Application, By End Use and By Regional - Forecast to 2035

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Prebiotics Market OverviewThe global Prebiotics Market-valued at USD 3.75 billion in 2023 and projected to grow to USD 10 billion by 2035-is poised for an impressive CAGR of 8.51% during 2025–2035. This strong performance is powered by rising consumer focus on gut health, increasing demand for functional foods, advances in R &D, and expanding applications across food, personal care, nutraceuticals, and animal feed.Industry Developments & Competitive LandscapeMajor players are actively expanding product lines and forging strategic partnerships:Cargill introduced a chicory-root fiber prebiotic line in August 2023, reinforcing its fiber solutions portfolio.DuPont followed with an expanded prebiotic portfolio in July 2023, tailored for functional food applications.Kerry Group partnered with BioCare Copenhagen in June 2023 to co-develop prebiotic ingredients for dietary supplements.Friesland Campina has strategically acquired innovative prebiotic technologies to enhance its dairy offerings.Request Free Sample Report - Receive a free sample report that provides a snapshot of our comprehensive research findings:Key Market Participants: Cargill, ProbioFerm, Fiberstar, Eligo Bioscience, Dupont, Kerry Group, Ingredion, Nutraceutical International, Bifidobacterium, Tate & Lyle, FrieslandCampina, Ginkgo BioWorks, BioCare Copenhagen, Probi, Kraft Heinz.The Global Prebiotics Market stands at a pivotal point-anchored in a growing health-centric consumer mindset, robust functional food demand, diversified product forms, and vigorous R &D activity. As the market races toward its USD 10 billion forecast by 2035, stakeholders who can navigate regulatory complexity, deliver innovation, and educate consumers will lead the next wave of growth.Market SegmentationsThe report details five key dimensions of the Prebiotics Market:Source: Includes Plant-based, Animal-based, and Microbial-derived prebiotics. In 2024, plant-based sources accounted for approximately USD 1.5 billion, poised to grow to USD 3.7 billion by 2035; animal-based sources are projected to rise from USD 0.67 billion to USD 1.5 billion; microbial-derived sources, the largest in 2024 at USD 1.9 billion, are expected to reach USD 4.8 billion.Form: The market is structured around form factors-Powder, Liquid, Capsules, and Tablets. Powders dominate due to their versatility, while liquids appeal for their convenience. Capsules and tablets remain popular for precise dosing and shelf stability.Application: Segmented into Functional Foods, Dietary Supplements, Nutraceuticals, and Animal Feed. Functional foods and supplements lead the charge as consumers seek gut-friendly options. Nutraceuticals support preventive health, and animal feed ensures livestock wellness and food security.End Use: Covers Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Personal Care. Food & Beverage remains the largest segment, followed by pharmaceuticals in digestive-health solutions, and personal care, where prebiotics are increasingly incorporated for gut–skin health synergies.Regional Outlook: North America led with USD 0.883 billion in 2024, expected to rise to USD 2.647 billion by 2035. Europe sits close behind at USD 0.963 billion in 2024, growing to USD 2.997 billion, while Asia-Pacific is fast-emerging-from USD 1.445 billion in 2024 to USD 2.847 billion. South America, and Middle East & Africa also show steady, albeit smaller, growth trends."Buy Now" - Take immediate action to purchase the full report and access all the valuable information it contains :Key Trends & Industry HighlightsSurging Gut Health: Awareness Nearly 70% of consumers globally now seek products that support digestive health-an interest amplified by rising prevalence of IBS and other digestive disorders. Public health bodies like the WHO promote prebiotics as part of healthy diets.Functional Food Momentum: Consumers increasingly gravitate toward foods delivering benefits beyond basic nutrition-functional foods enriched with prebiotics are in high demand.Plant-based Diet Tailwinds: Growing appetite for plant-based solutions fuels demand for natural prebiotic ingredients such as inulin and chicory root extracts.Digital Retail & Pet Nutrition Emergence: The online retail boom has widened reach for prebiotic products, while incorporation into pet nutrition adds a novel growth vector.Capitalizing on R&D: A 25% rise in prebiotic-related patent filings over the past five years showcases intense innovation. Collaboration between industry and academia is accelerating developments across applications, including mental and metabolic health.Market DriversEnhanced consumer understanding of prebiotic health benefits and preventive wellness demands.Rising popularity of functional foods as elements of healthier lifestyles.R\&D investments driving innovation in formulations, sources, and new delivery forms.Increased availability through e-commerce and targeting of pet nutrition segment."Browse Report" - Explore the report's contents, sections, and key insights by browsing through its detailed information:ChallengesRegulatory Hurdles & Ingredient Approval: Differentiating between structure-function and health claims varies by geography, complicating formulation approvals and marketing compliance.Raw material volatility & supply chain fragility: Sourcing plant-based or microbial ingredients can be impacted by agricultural conditions, cost fluctuations, and logistical issues.Consumer Scepticism & Education Gap: Despite growing awareness, some consumers remain unaware or doubtful of prebiotics' benefits-underscoring the need for clear communication and validation.Competition & Market Saturation: As more brands launch prebiotic offerings, differentiation through innovation and efficacy becomes ever more critical.TABLE OF CONTENTSEXECUTIVE SUMMARY2 Market Introduction3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY4 MARKET INSIGHTS5 Market Dynamics6 Market Factor AnalysisDiscover more Research Reports on Food, Beverages & Nutrition Industry , by Market Research Future:Crop Oil Concentrates Market:Organic Milk Replacers Market:Food Safety Testing Market:Sports Nutrition Market:Vitamin Supplements Market:Xanthan Gum Market:Yeast and Yeast Extract Market:Neem Extract Market:About Market Research Future:Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.Contact Us:Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited)99 Hudson Street, 5Th FloorNew York, NY 10013United States of America+1 628 258 0071 (US)+44 2035 002 764 (UK)Email: ...Website:

Sagar Kadam

Market Research Future

+1 628-258-0071

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.