Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit To Flood-Hit Punjab, Sukhbir Badal Seeks Rs 20,000-Crore Package
Talking to the media on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state, the SAD chief said,“The nation owes it to the brave farmers of Punjab who ushered in the green revolution and made the state the food basket of the country, to stand with them in this hour of crisis.”“A Rs 20,000-crore package is necessary to compensate farmers for loss of crops and houses as well as relaying of roads and power infrastructure which has been destroyed by the floods,” he said.
Badal said farmers of Punjab had been at the receiving end of the vagaries of nature for the past three years, but had not been given any compensation by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.“The current loss has broken their back. They should be given a comprehensive loan waiver which covers loans taken from banks as well as cooperative societies.”
Former Deputy Chief Minister Badal also said the party had convened an emergency meeting of the party to review the flood situation.“We have decided to come out with a plan to lift sand which has accumulated in agricultural fields. This involves large-scale earth-moving machinery and volunteers for whom duties will be put in all flood-affected areas.”
On being asked whether this would be against government norms, Badal said,“Farmers have the right to desilt their fields. I will lead this initiative and am ready to face any action to safeguard the interest of farmers”.
He also interacted with farmers during his visit to Shahpur and Nakodar in Jalandhar district, during the course of which they complained that the state government had failed to come to their aid and that they had to conduct the entire 'bundh' (embankment) strengthening exercise on their own.
Badal gave Rs 15 lakh cash to village committees to conduct relief operations, besides 25,000 litres of diesel for strengthening the Gidderpindi, Darewal, Gatta Mundi, Kasi and Thammuwal 'bundhs'.
