Exporters To Meet RBI Chief For Easier Loan Terms Amid US Tariff Hike
The exporters are expected to request a 12-month moratorium on credit repayment and demand a relaxed NPA classification on export loans of up to 180 days in the meeting with the RBI Governor expected to be held on Thursday, according to an NDTV Profit report.
They also want a sovereign guarantee scheme to help them diversify into new markets following the higher tariffs in the US. The Trump administration has imposed a 25 per cent punitive tariff on India for purchasing Russian oil, on top of the 25 per cent base customs duty. The 50 per cent tariff is among the highest, making Indian goods uncompetitive compared with countries like Vietnam and Bangladesh with which India competes in sectors such as textiles, leather and footwear. These are labour-intensive sectors, and it is feared that any major loss in the market could lead to job losses.
The RBI Governor has indicated the central bank's readiness to take appropriate measures to support the economy. "Whatever is required to support economic growth, including those of sectors that are impacted more, we will not be found wanting in our job," he said at an annual banking conference last month.
He had emphasised that it was important to seize new opportunities amid rising global challenges.
"We are now at a critical juncture as we navigate a choppy global environment characterised by heightened trade uncertainty and persisting geopolitical tensions. We need to push the frontiers of growth. We must step up our efforts to address the emerging challenges, and at the same time, seize the opportunities that are coming our way," Malhotra remarked.
He highlighted that the world economy is facing a challenging phase marked by persistent trade frictions, heightened uncertainty and geopolitical tensions.
On the US tariff hike, the RBI Governor said that there was still hope that negotiations would play out and the impact on the Indian economy would be negligible.
"We are hopeful that negotiations on tariffs will play out and there will be minimal impact on India's economic growth," he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment