St. Albans Barracks / Theft Of Totem Pole In S. Hero / Request For Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2006496

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 09/06/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mcbride LN, South Hero VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

ACCUSED: Unknown/ Under Investigation

VICTIM: Elliot Sender

AGE: 78

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: S. Hero, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

State Police are investigating the theft of a Totem Pole (pic attached) which was taken off the lawn of a residence located on Mcbride Lane in South Hero. The theft was reported to have occurred between Thursday, 09/04/25 and this date, 09/06/2025. Anyone with information is asked to contact VSP St. Albans

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.