Ira Khan Shares A Fun Throwback Of Her Bachelorette Party

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Sep 7 (IANS) Entrepreneur and mental health advocate Ira Khan got married to the love of her life, Nupur Shikhare, in 2024. The 28-year-old girl, a few months prior to her wedding, had her friends throw in a simple yet very cute bachelorette for their dear friend.

Ira Khan shared a beautiful video of her bachelorette eve. Ira was seen in an oversized jacket and pants and was seen wearing a fun hairband on her head that indicated bride-to-be. She was further seen trying to put on a bride-to-be sash.

Her friends made sure to make Ira's day extremely special and decorated the party location with a lot of love. Ira Khan, who was dating Nupur, a celebrity gym trainer and a fitness enthusiast, married Nupur Shikhare on January 3, 2024. The couple's pre-wedding festivities looked like a lot of fun and even had a traditional Maharashtrian event – Kelvan. Earlier too, Ira had given viewers a sneak peek into her hen's party, but this video reel shared recently gives a detailed insight into all the fun the bride and her bridesmaids had. In the video, the wall was seen decorated with glittery stars, hearts and a gold "Bride To Be' banner.

Talking about Nupur and Ira's relationship, the actress, while talking about it, initially mentioned that he had no interest in marrying him. But it was when Nupur took care of her when she was low that she realised his importance in her life. On the professional front, Ira Khan has been doing her best in spreading awareness through her podcasts on topics that are either a taboo or hardly spoken of in society. Her podcast is called 'The Curious Case of...' and is curated and helmed by Ira Khan.

The daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan had long ago opened up on her struggles of dealing with mental health scares and how they still affect her. The entrepreneur is the proud founder of her foundation that works towards the mental wellness of people in need. The first episode of“The Curious Case of...” premiered on August 17, 2025, and is designed to spread awareness and invite viewers to understand the complexities of mental health. Ira Khan, like her father, is a perfectionist. Ira always wanted to make a difference in society through her own ways and succeed on her own merit.