His Majesty (HM) The King Congratulates Brazilian President On National Day

2025-09-07 11:00:11
(MENAFN- African Press Organization) RABAT, Morocco, September 7, 2025/APO Group/ --

His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

In this message, His Majesty the King expresses His warm congratulations to Lula da Silva, along with His best wishes for further progress and prosperity for the Brazilian people.

The Sovereign seizes this opportunity to reaffirm His strong determination to continue working closely with the Brazilian President to strengthen and further develop the distinguished relations between Morocco and Brazil, in order to enhance their cooperation in various fields and meet the aspirations of the two friendly peoples.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

