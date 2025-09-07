His Majesty (HM) The King Congratulates Brazilian President On National Day
His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, on the occasion of his country's National Day.
In this message, His Majesty the King expresses His warm congratulations to Lula da Silva, along with His best wishes for further progress and prosperity for the Brazilian people.
The Sovereign seizes this opportunity to reaffirm His strong determination to continue working closely with the Brazilian President to strengthen and further develop the distinguished relations between Morocco and Brazil, in order to enhance their cooperation in various fields and meet the aspirations of the two friendly peoples.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment