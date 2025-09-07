Liverpool's Isak Still Short On Fitness As He Misses Out In Slovenia Draw, Could Feature Against Kosovo

Liverpool's new £125 million signing Alexander Isak is currently with the Swedish national team following his record-breaking Deadline Day move from Newcastle United, but questions remain over his readiness to return to action.

The 25-year-old striker has yet to feature this season and is well short of match fitness after spending the summer on the sidelines. He effectively forced his exit from St. James' Park by refusing to train fully with Eddie Howe's squad, pushing for the switch to Merseyside that was finally completed as a British-record transfer.

Fitness Concerns After Long Saga

Isak missed Newcastle's entire pre-season schedule amid the transfer wrangle and had only recently begun light training sessions. Despite that lack of playing time, Sweden head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson still named him in his national squad for September's World Cup qualifiers. The coach, however, admitted he must be cautious with the forward's workload after conversations with Liverpool manager Arne Slot and medical staff from both sides.

As a result, Isak was included in Sweden's matchday squad for Friday's 2-2 draw away to Slovenia but remained an unused substitute. Former Newcastle teammate Anthony Elanga started instead, scoring the opener alongside Arsenal forward Viktor Gyokeres in attack.

“He [Isak] had only done three training sessions with the team,” Tomasson explained to Viaplay.“No pre-season with the team and of course no playing time. The risk is probably a bit too great to use him today.”

Eyeing Next Fixture Against Kosovo

Sweden quickly turn their attention to Monday's clash with Kosovo in Pristina, and Tomasson is hopeful that Isak could play some role there, even if only from the bench.

“Hopefully, hopefully. As a game-changer,” the former Blackburn boss remarked.

What Awaits at Liverpool

For Liverpool, the focus will be on bringing their new recruit up to speed as swiftly as possible after the international break. Following a Premier League fixture against newly-promoted Burnley, the Reds face a testing Champions League opener at home to Atletico Madrid before locking horns with Everton in the first Merseyside derby of the season at Anfield.

Isak's condition and availability for those games could prove decisive, with supporters eager to see how their record-breaking signing adapts to life in red.