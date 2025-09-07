Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela's Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration Goes Viral Amid Dating Rumours

Kartik Aaryan and Tollywood star Sreeleela's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration has taken the internet by storm. Their festive bonding has fueled fresh dating rumours, leaving fans buzzing with excitement.

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are the center of the social hive after they were spotted celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi together. The private party and festival pictures and videos have gone viral. Dapper, Kartik looked in a kurta with a bright display of festive gulbs, while Sreeleela looked markedly graceful in a saree-suring bright attire.

Their lavish camaraderie and joviality warmed up all in presence-and eagle-eyed fans quickly whipped up their speculation that this is not a casual celebration. Besides, they belong to different industries. It's just totally an unrealistic setting for those found bonding under such a personal and auspicious festival, adding weight to rumors.

The buzz around their sighting would have been dutifully magnified by timing and venue. The upcoming films as well as the boy-next-door reputation of Kartik, which has always landed him in links with co-stars but so far did not disclose anything about his personal life, added fuel to it.Sreeleela riding the success wave in Tollywood is now among the busiest actors. With so many big releases lined up, fans of the two were left thinking that sharing a laugh and shooting moments at a Ganesh Chaturthi puja somehow seemed out of the ordinary for the two-featured artists.

Twitter and Instagram erupted with statements, memes, and hashtags that linked the two together, a lot as a "fresh Bollywood-Tollywood jodi." At one end, fans were hopeful about the potential of a real-life romance, while at the other, some warned that such gatherings were pretty common in the industry and sometimes did not mean much. No surprise, the day's viral celebration suggests that audiences want to see these two stars together in something other than the professional on-screen space.

On the other hand, both actors Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are currently high on success, which adds to the fire in making them the biggest conversation starters. He, again, has a number of forthcoming movies, including Chandu Champion and others, to build on the reputation that really places him as one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. Meanwhile, Sreeleela has been rapidly rising in stock as she shares the screenplay with multiple high-profile films with A-list heroes.

Their busy careers and booming schedules make their appearance at a joint festive occasion even more exciting. Right now both Kartik and Sreeleela are silent about the viral buzz and dating rumors, leaving the fans in suspense. Was it only for festivities that their people met or are they developing a closer bond? For sure, the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration is one of the most talked about celebrity moments this season, until those stars themselves confirm or deny the speculations. All eyes will for now remain on their next public appearance together.