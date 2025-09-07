Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Contestant Salaries Revealed: Who Earns The Most?

The buzz around Bigg Boss Telugu 9 just got bigger with contestant salary details coming out. From highest-paid stars to surprising figures, here's who takes home the most.

The audience eagerly awaits Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9. The show is ready to entertain soon. Fans are excited. Who are the contestants? What's new? What's the house like? The audience is also eager to know the contestants' backgrounds.

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss, Nagarjuna introduces the house. It's brand new and colorful. There's a double house twist. A contestant brought an item, a body part, which Bigg Boss disallowed. He left. Bigg Boss hints at more fun.

15 contestants are expected in the Bigg Boss House, 9 celebs and 6 commoners. Names include Immanuel, Tanuja Gowda, Asha Saini, Bharani, Sanjana Galrani, Shrasti Verma, Reetu Chowdary, Ramu Rathod, Suman Shetty, Manish, Pawan Kalyan, Demon Pawan, Dammu Srija, Priya, and Harish.

Bigg Boss brings fame and popularity. Some get film or serial offers. Commoners get 15-20k per day, known faces 20-25k, noted celebs 30k+, and top stars 40k+.

Commoners can earn up to 20 lakhs. Popular celebs can earn 40-50 lakhs. The winner gets a prize, gifts, maybe a villa or flat, and endorsements. Bigg Boss can change lives but with a lot of drama.