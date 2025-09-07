Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Health Guide: Why You Shouldn't Drink Water Right After Brushing Your Teeth?

Health Guide: Why You Shouldn't Drink Water Right After Brushing Your Teeth?


2025-09-07 10:09:59
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Many people unknowingly drink water right after brushing, but dentists warn it can harm oral health. Here's why this simple habit may not be as harmless as it seems.

Brushing our teeth every morning and night is a common and healthy habit. Maintaining clean, healthy teeth is crucial for overall health, as oral hygiene is linked to overall well-being. Poor oral hygiene can lead to health issues like heart disease.

Many of us have the habit of drinking water immediately after brushing. However, it's advised not to do so. Toothpaste contains fluoride, which protects teeth by fighting bacteria and preventing damage and keeps teeth healthy.

Experts say fluoride needs 10-15 minutes to strengthen teeth and enamel. For healthy teeth, wait before drinking water after brushing.

Fluoride in toothpaste plays a vital role in maintaining healthy teeth. Doctors recommend brushing twice daily to strengthen teeth and prevent cavities.

Avoid consuming anything, including water, tea, coffee, or food, immediately after brushing. This practice helps maintain strong, healthy teeth. Wait at least 15 minutes after brushing before eating or drinking. Stop drinking water right after brushing and maintain healthy teeth.

MENAFN07092025007385015968ID1110027737

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search