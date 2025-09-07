Strengthened Health Collaboration Between Africa The Caribbean

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)CARICOM Secretary-General Dr Carla Barnett has reaffirmed the Caribbean Community's commitment to advancing health as a cornerstone of sustainable development during her remarks at the opening ceremony of the second joint meeting of ministers of health of the African and Caribbean Regions, held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia,

Dr Barnett expressed gratitude to the government and People of Ethiopia for their warm hospitality, and acknowledged the African Union and the Health Development Partnership and Cooperation (HeDPAC) for their collaboration in convening the joint meeting.

She highlighted CARICOM's longstanding focus on health, guided by the Caribbean Cooperation in Health (CCH) framework, which has enabled member states to align strategies, mobilise resources, and take collective action on priority health issues.

“Health has long been a central focus of the regional development agenda in CARICOM. Guided by the Caribbean Cooperation in Health (CCH) framework, now in its fourth iteration, our Governments have collectively identified and continue to address priority health concerns that affect the people of the Caribbean Community. The Caribbean Cooperation in Health framework has provided the platform for aligning strategies, mobilising resources, and advancing joint action on health across member states,” Dr Barnett stated.

Reflecting on CARICOM's leadership in addressing non-communicable diseases (NCDs), referencing the 2007 Port-of-Spain Declaration that catalysed global attention and led to the United Nations High-Level Meeting on NCDs in 2011. Dr Barnett noted regional initiatives such as Caribbean Wellness Day, fiscal policies targeting unhealthy products, and community-driven campaigns like Caribbean Moves, which promote active lifestyles and healthier environments.

CARICOM Secretary-General Dr Barnett acknowledged CARICOM's achievements in maternal and child health, HIV prevention, and emergency response, particularly the role of the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) during the COVID-19 pandemic.“These are achievements of which we are proud. They reflect the strength of regional integration and the good outcomes that are possible when the small states are determined to act together for the common good.”

Dr Barnett emphasised that the pandemic exposed critical vulnerabilities, including gaps in health financing, workforce retention, and supply chain security. She expressed appreciation for the African Medical Supplies Platform, which provided essential support during the crisis.

Recognising shared challenges, such as high NCD burdens, infectious disease risks, and limited fiscal space, Dr Barnett called for deeper cooperation between Africa and the Caribbean – pointed to the Memorandum of Understanding between CARICOM and HeDPAC as a framework for collaboration in areas such as health workforce development, joint procurement, sustainable financing, and primary health care.

“This second joint meeting is a clear signal that Africa and the Caribbean are working more closely together,” Dr Barnett said.“We are bound by history, and we share a vision for the future. Our responsibility is not only to exchange ideas, but to agree on concrete actions that can be pursued collectively by our governments and supported by our regional institutions and partners.”

