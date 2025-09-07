Svyrydenko Shows Damage To Cabinet Of Ministers Building After Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the photos were posted on Svyrydenko's Facebook page.

“This is what the government building looks like after the Russian attack this morning,” the post says.

Photo: Yulia Svyrydenko/Facebook

"For the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Russians targeted the Cabinet of Ministers building, where our entire team works. Fortunately, no one was hurt. The fire was extinguished. Thank you to the rescuers. Russian terror will not stop the government from working. We will rebuild the damage. But the lives of Ukrainians cannot be brought back. Last night, four people were killed and more than 44 were injured across the country as a result of Russian shelling," Svyrydenko said.

As the Prime Minister emphasized,“It is obvious that Russia does not want peace.”

“I call on our partners and all countries of the world to turn their disappointment with Russia's actions into effective assistance for Ukraine - not for government buildings, but for the protection of our people throughout the country,” Svyrydenko urged.

“It's time to act. Ukraine needs more air defense systems to protect its skies and energy infrastructure, especially when winter comes. Increase sanctions pressure on Russia to reduce resources for the Russian military machine. This is all real – the opportunities are in your hands,” the Prime Minister added.

She believes that“Only our unity and strong response can stop Russia and bring peace.”

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of September 26, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and cruise missiles. In Kyiv, 20 people were injured as a result of the attack Two deaths were reported.

First photo: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine