Intelligence Reveals How Much Military Equipment Russia Plans To Produce In 2025
“We have a clear understanding of the Russian Federation's planned production figures for new types of weapons this year. For instance, they aim to produce 57 modern aircraft, including the Su-57, Su-35, Su-34, and Su-30. Additionally, they plan to manufacture nearly 250 new T-90M tanks, not modernized versions. The production also includes about 1,100 new APC-3 and APC-82A armored personnel carriers, as well as 365 new artillery systems, all of which are not modernized. Furthermore, the modernization and restoration of weapons and military equipment will involve thousands of units that the Russian Federation continues to utilize,” Skibitskyi said.
In addition, according to him, Russia is ramping up the production of unmanned systems, FPV drones, and missiles.Read also: Ukrainian intel: most Russian defense industry enterprises located over 750 km from Ukraine's border
“In 2025, the aggressor has planned the production of almost 2,500 so-called precision-guided munitions of various classes. These include cruise and ballistic missiles of the Iskander system, hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, and others. Russia intends to further increase production. In addition, we are observing a significant growth in the output of unmanned aerial vehicles, primarily such as Geran, Garpiya, and FPV drones,” Skibitskyi reported.
As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022, to September 7, 2025, in the war against Ukraine amount to 1,088,150 personnel , including 970 in the past day. The Russian army has also lost 11,163 (+2) tanks, 23,254 (+11) armored combat vehicles, 32,516 (+42) artillery systems, 1,481 (+1) MLRS, 1,217 (+0) air defense systems, 422 (+0) aircraft, 341 (+0) helicopters, 56,817 (+294) tactical-level UAVs, 3,686 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) ships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 61,054 (+104) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,961 (+4) special equipment units.
Photo: Sputnik, illustrative
