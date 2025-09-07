Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
British PM Decries Russian Air Attack On Ukraine


2025-09-07 10:04:49
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was "appalled by the latest brutal overnight assault on Kyiv and across Ukraine," which killed civilians and hit infrastructure.
"For the first time, the heart of Ukraine's civilian government was damaged," he noted in a press release on Sunday.
"These cowardly strikes show that Putin believes he can act with impunity. He is not serious about peace.
"Now, more than ever, we must stand firm in our support for Ukraine and its sovereignty, Starmer added. (end)
